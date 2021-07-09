Covalent (CQT) Market Cap Tops $21.72 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. Covalent has a total market cap of $21.72 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covalent has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00121397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00163008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,870.37 or 0.99886486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.39 or 0.00936005 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

