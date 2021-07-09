Cpwm LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $235.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $162.79 and a one year high of $239.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

