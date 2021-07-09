Cpwm LLC Invests $206,000 in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $11,574,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in LivePerson by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in LivePerson by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,959,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after buying an additional 196,661 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $60.84 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $111,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPSN. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.