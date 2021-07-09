Cpwm LLC Sells 6,897 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Cpwm LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,172 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 881,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 61,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

