Cpwm LLC Takes $242,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $167.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $174.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.94.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

