Credit Suisse AG Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Gibraltar Industries worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,854,000 after purchasing an additional 135,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after purchasing an additional 60,571 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 609,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 35,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $74.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.44. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

