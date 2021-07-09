Credit Suisse AG Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,551 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Several analysts recently commented on BDN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

