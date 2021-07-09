Credit Suisse AG Has $4.66 Million Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,975 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

LOB opened at $57.86 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

