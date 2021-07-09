Credit Suisse AG Sells 43,218 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,218 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVBF. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.53. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.63.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

