Credit Suisse Group Raises Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $280.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.
SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.44.
SBNY traded up $8.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.55. 421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,970. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.62. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $310,000.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.
