Credit Suisse Group Raises Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $280.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.44.

SBNY traded up $8.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.55. 421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,970. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.62. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $310,000.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

