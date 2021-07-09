Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.38.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$4.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -15.02. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.87.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

