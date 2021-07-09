Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.62

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 2767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Criteo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,722,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,737,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

