Critical Review: FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) vs. Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get FTC Solar alerts:

This table compares FTC Solar and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A Dialog Semiconductor 6.50% 17.14% 13.25%

This table compares FTC Solar and Dialog Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.16 $84.50 million $3.32 24.21

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FTC Solar and Dialog Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 0 2 5 1 2.88 Dialog Semiconductor 0 8 3 0 2.27

FTC Solar presently has a consensus price target of $14.31, indicating a potential upside of 20.88%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT. The Custom Mixed Signal segment offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), battery management ICS, display power ICs, Sub-PMICs, automotive grade PMICs, and motor control ICs for mobile device, automotive infotainment system, wearable, hearable, gaming, solid state drive, and other consumer device applications. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment provides configurable mixed-signal ICs, AC/DC power conversion ICs, LED drivers, SSL LED drivers, PMICs, and Sub-PMICs for mobile and embedded power, TVs, monitors, automotive, and battery and tethered applications, as well as for high-performance multi-core System-on-Chips (SoCs) based systems. The Connectivity & Audio segment offers Bluetooth low energy ICs, low power Wi-Fi SoCs, voice over digital enhanced cordless telecommunications, Digital audio and audio CODEC ICs, and audio CODECs for cordless phones and professional audio, headsets and headphones, computing, portable media players, and audio accessories applications. The Industrial IoT segment provides non-volatile memory ICs, industrial communications ICs, custom designed ASICs, M2M, IP and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.