CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 0.1% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.32. 55,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,074. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $269.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.25.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $6,363,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,665 shares of company stock worth $43,807,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

