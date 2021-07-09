CryptoFranc Achieves Market Cap of $2.25 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003329 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $4,450.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.39 or 0.00892682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005213 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

