CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $664,785.08 and approximately $78,246.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00117835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00163010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,844.74 or 1.00242802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.93 or 0.00950542 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,602,797 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.