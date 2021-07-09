CryptoTask Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001265 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $663,637.56 and approximately $110,838.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00120798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00164857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,804.23 or 1.00037431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.84 or 0.00941823 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,599,743 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

