Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 130.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

CURLF opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

