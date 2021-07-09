Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLXPF. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS CLXPF opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Cybin has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

