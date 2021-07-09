Cyclone Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $545,739.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $545,739.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $487.23 or 0.01438307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,255 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

