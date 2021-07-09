CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.23.

CONE stock opened at $73.02 on Monday. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.03.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $28,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

