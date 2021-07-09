DAD Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. One DAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $50.44 million and approximately $562,113.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.43 or 0.00898973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005211 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

