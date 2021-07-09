Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

