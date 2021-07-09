David E. Shaw Sells 25,230 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,230 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,899,566.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.46. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.25 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

