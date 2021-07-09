DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

DBVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.59. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.96.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

