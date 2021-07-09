Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Shares Up 2.8%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.71 and last traded at C$3.71. 305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.61.

The firm has a market cap of C$44.09 million and a PE ratio of 74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82.

About Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through Finished Product and Component Manufacturing segments. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporation systems used in mining and oil industries worldwide.

