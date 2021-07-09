DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives $56.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DMTK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get DermTech alerts:

In related news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,773 shares in the company, valued at $25,522,820.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,203 shares of company stock worth $10,519,760. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. DermTech has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.