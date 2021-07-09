Dether Reaches Market Cap of $877,868.29 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Dether has a market capitalization of $877,868.29 and $23,388.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dether has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00055158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.18 or 0.00898859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

