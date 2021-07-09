Dev Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.65 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $119,245.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00009781 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.14 or 0.00416837 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.