Devro (LON:DVO) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Devro (LON:DVO) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Devro to a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Devro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

DVO opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 206.71. Devro has a 52-week low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 217.36 ($2.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £353.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44.

In other Devro news, insider Rohan Cummings bought 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,464.80 ($3,220.28). Also, insider Malcolm Swift bought 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954 ($13,004.96).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

