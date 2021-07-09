DexCom, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for DexCom in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57.

DXCM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.31.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $446.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $578,285,000 after buying an additional 79,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total value of $215,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,961 shares of company stock worth $27,282,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

