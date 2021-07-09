Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.75. Digital Ally shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 1,454,627 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Ally from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.55. Digital Ally had a net margin of 201.69% and a return on equity of 91.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Ally by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 469,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Ally by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 77,045 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Ally by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 93,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Digital Ally in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Digital Ally in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

