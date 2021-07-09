Digitex City Price Tops $0.0135 on Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00055285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.00900849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005240 BTC.

About Digitex City

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.