DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. HSBC currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

DISH has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.32.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DISH Network by 174.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in DISH Network by 30.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

