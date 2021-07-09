DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

