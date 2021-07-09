DOGGY Hits Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $5.23 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00046241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00121476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00162962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,876.01 or 1.00001941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.60 or 0.00952305 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,084,026,508 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

