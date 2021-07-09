Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON EDV opened at GBX 1,606.50 ($20.99) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 530.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. Draper Esprit VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52).
About Draper Esprit VCT
