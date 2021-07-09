DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
DITHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
