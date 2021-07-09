DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get DS Smith alerts:

DITHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of DITHF stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.04.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

See Also: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DS Smith (DITHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.