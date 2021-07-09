DSAM Partners London Ltd Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

DSAM Partners London Ltd cut its position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,670 shares during the quarter. Kronos Bio makes up about 1.0% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned about 0.32% of Kronos Bio worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $2,987,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $45,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $2,729,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,999,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. 3,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,597. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 32,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $744,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 95,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,137 over the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

