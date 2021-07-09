DSAM Partners London Ltd Makes New Investment in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)

DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,005,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,007,000. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II comprises 2.0% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 86,930 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of SNPR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,910. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.