DSAM Partners London Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

DSAM Partners London Ltd decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 258.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 355.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,106,000 after purchasing an additional 244,539 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after buying an additional 102,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $1,652,382.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,035,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

EXP traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.23. 6,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,686. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.90 and a 1 year high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

