Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Announces Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ DCT traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $39.58. 11,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,036. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -351.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,885 shares of company stock worth $6,065,271. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

