Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Announces Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ DCT traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $39.58. 11,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,036. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -351.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,885 shares of company stock worth $6,065,271. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
