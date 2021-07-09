Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of -374.64. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $222,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,328,644.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,321 shares in the company, valued at $24,126,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,885 shares of company stock worth $6,065,271 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,631,000 after acquiring an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

