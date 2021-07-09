Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,036. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -355.55. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,126,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,885 shares of company stock worth $6,065,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

