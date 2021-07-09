DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.44 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $11.44 million and $91,361.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 16% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $11.01 or 0.00032493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00121443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00163584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,800.30 or 0.99716198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.91 or 0.00946736 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,382 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,850 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

