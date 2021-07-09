Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 85.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 165,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $4,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

