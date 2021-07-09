DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 50.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,602,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,625,844 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $123,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after acquiring an additional 705,611 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.