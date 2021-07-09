Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRG opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.18.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

