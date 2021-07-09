Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $146,000 Investment in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELL. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth $9,333,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth $9,094,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth $7,843,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth $5,549,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth $4,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YELL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Yellow in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Yellow in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Yellow stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $310.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.24. Yellow Co. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

