Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $201,000 Investment in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,753,000 after buying an additional 154,284 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,971,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,472,000 after purchasing an additional 463,123 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,821,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 718,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 214,269 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

